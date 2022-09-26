The campaign will highlight the hard work being undertaken by farmers to reduce emissions.

The National Dairy Council (NDC) will launch the next phase of its campaign From the Ground Up through cinema and TV adverts this week.

This campaign sets out to showcase the hard work currently being undertaken by Irish dairy farmers, as they leverage research and adopt a wide range of initiatives designed to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

The campaign will highlight the hard work and commitment required by top both athletes and dairy farmers alike to be top of their game and is designed to rebuild pride in Ireland’s dairy industry, which arguably has been under attack in recent years.

NDC CEO Zoë Kavanagh said: “This campaign celebrates Irish dairy farmers as producers of nutritious products which are enjoyed on and off the field of play.

"The commitment and dedication of our sports stars and dairy farmers have many parallels, ultimately leading to great outcomes,” she said.

Showcase

The NDC ads showcase Irish world-class rower Paul O’Donovan, who recently won gold at the European Championships, and Vikki Wall, All-Ireland-winning Meath footballer, together with NDC farm ambassador Tom Power.

Paul O’Donovan said that he was "proud" to be part of this new NDC ad campaign.

I grew up with Irish dairy and know the benefits it has

"As a farmer’s son, I grew up with Irish dairy and know the benefits it has in supporting a healthy balanced diet.

"As an athlete, I know the immense hard work, dedication and commitment that it takes to be on top of your game and to win the medals.

"For farmers, it takes the same level of commitment to produce world class dairy 365 days a year in all conditions, that’s a real vocation," he said.

Hard graft

NDC farm ambassador Tom Power from Waterford said that there is often a disconnect between the farm where milk is produced and the shop where it is bought, and the more opportunities we get to tell real farm stories, the more consumers will understand the commitment and hard graft that it takes to produce high-quality Irish dairy products.

"Irish farm families are so proud of the products we produce, we are the driving force behind producing world-class dairy products that people want to purchase and are a key part of a healthy, modern lifestyle - the demand for which just keeps increasing," said Tom.

"We need to continue to find opportunities to tell our story and this campaign is setting a great example.”

The series of 30- and 60-second spots showcases in a highly visual and emotive way the hard work and commitment from Paul, Vikki and Tom to succeed in their various disciplines.

For athletes, that can be skill, determination and hard work. For farmers, it’s the care for the animals and understanding the land.

The campaign launches from Friday 23 September in cinemas and across media from Monday 26 September until the end of October.