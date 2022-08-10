The National Dairy Council (NDC) is to seek funding from service providers to the dairy sector for further income streams.

CEO of the NDC Zoe Kavanagh told the Irish Farmers Journal this week that it has identified businesses that need a strong and trusted Irish dairy sector. Milking parlour suppliers and genetics and breeding organisations are among those that the NDC is in dialogue with at the moment.

“Irish dairy, for the size of it, does not feature in the top 50 advertisers in Ireland. We had identified the need for us to invest another €2m in our voice in the advertising space to come through and feature in that top 50.

“We’ve got two jobs to do – to ensure we’re educating the Irish public on how dairy is produced and how it should be consumed and that’s about reconnecting the consumer with the farmer and restoring regard for Irish dairy and restoring pride,” she said.