Minister McConalogue said 61 marts applied for the scheme, but failed to mention how many applicants were unsuccessful.

Last March, the Department of Agriculture provided funding to marts for information and communications technology (ICT) as part of the Marts ICT Infrastructure Scheme 2021. Sixty-one marts applied for the scheme, with those successful receiving an average of €3,961 each.

Under the scheme, marts could apply to the Department for a grant up to a maximum of €5,000 to cover 50% of expenditure.

However, many marts had already invested in online bidding systems and items had already been purchased in 2020, meaning these were not eligible for grant aid under the new scheme.

In a statement, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the expenditure must have occurred after the opening date, 1 March 2021.

“Expenditure prior to this was ineligible. The closing date for receipt of applications was 15 November 2021.

“My Department received 61 applications and these have been processed, equating to an average payment of €3,961 per mart,” he said.

No reply

The Minister did not respond when asked by TD Carol Nolan how many applications were rejected, he just stated that 61 marts in total had applied.

Carol Nolan commented: “Minister McConalogue has commended mart managers, their staff and customers for playing a blinder.

“On that point we could not agree more. I look forward to seeing our vitally important mart infrastructure supported and expanded over the coming years.

“We need to maintain momentum around upgrading ICT infrastructure in all areas of the rural economy.”