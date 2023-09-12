Kilkenny is set for a new 276ac solar farm and battery storage plant, after Elgin Energy Services successfully secured planning permission for the project, located in Brownstown, Kilkenny.

Twenty-four conditions were included with the permission, one of which includes making a financial contribution to Kilkenny County Council of nearly €580,000.

Meanwhile, Clare County Council gave the green light to Harmony Solar Clare Ltd for a 172ac solar farm on land close to Ardnacrusha. The farm, which will operate for 40 years, was granted planning subject to 14 conditions. This includes a contribution to Clare County Council to the tune of €8,000 per megawatt of capacity, €18 per square meter of new buildings and €1,400 per km of distribution lines.

Over in Cavan, Elgin Energy Services was granted permission to renew the planning approval granted previously for a 36ac solar farm in Carrickabane. The application was granted, but appealed to An Bord Pleanála by neighbours Declan and Linda Sheridan.