Glenn Jacob and and Pat Hayes with third prizewinner and top-priced bull in the sale, Dunsinane Ned 2, that sold for €8,300. \Shanon Kinahan.

On the first sunny day for as long as most of us can remember, Dunsinane Ned 2 from the herd of Glenn Jacob, brought the sunshine to Nenagh Mart all the way from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford for the spring Hereford show and sale on Thursday 6 April.

The August 2021-born bull was sired by the homebred Dunsinane Clyde out of a Haven Kingpin dam and sold for €8,300 to Co Limerick pedigree breeder, Pat Hayes.

The second highest price of the day was paid for the first prizewinner, Dromona Paddy from the herd of Maurice Geary, Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

Mossy Geary and John Hayes with first prizewinner Dromona Paddy that sold for €6,100. \ Shanon Kinahan

The August 2021-born bull was sired by Hollow Point Broker out of a Free Town Nevada cow. It boasted a dairy beef index of €107 and sold to pedigree breeder John Hayes from Co Meath for €6,100.

Next to top the polls was Moyclare Victory from the herd of Michael Molloy, Belmont, Co Offaly.

Michael Molloy, Neil Twomey (judge) and Adrian Bateman (IHBS president) with the champion bull, Moyclare Victory, that sold for €5,500. \ Shanon Kinahan

The January 2022-born bull was the youngest bull in the sale and was selected by young Co Cork judge, Neil Twomey as the pre-sale show champion.

The Caislean Jake son was bred from a Free Town Nadal Dam and was extremely easy calving at just 0.8%. The five-star bull sold for €5,500 on the day.

Following on and securing the next highest price of the day was the pre-sale show reserve champion, Bonleapoll1 Del Boy. The December 2021-born bull was sired by Churchcrosspoll 1 Hurler from the herd of Peter Cooke, Thurles, Co Tipperary and sold for €4,300. The prizewinning bull came off the back of a very successful 2022 show season, having won the senior male championship at the national calf show.

Peter and Lily Cooke pictured with the reserve champion Bonleapoll 1 Del Boy that sold for €4,300. \ Shanon Kinahan

Following closely behind was first prizewinner, Cave Hill Apache, from the herd of Padraig Farrell, Athlone, Co. Westmeath. The Allowdale Rambo son was bred from a Kilsunny Goliath dam and sold for €4,000 on the day.

Out of the remaining 17 bulls that sold on the day, 12 of them secured prices between €3,000 and €4,000. Boyanna Arthur from the herd of John Farrell, Moate, Co Westmeath, sold for €3,700, while his second entry, Boyanna Ada sold for €3,600.

Patrick and Willie Farrell with first prizewinner Cave Hill Apache that sold for €4,000. \ Shanon Kinahan

Nigel Heatrick from Co Monaghan also sold Glaslough X Factor for €3,600 and he was followed closely by Ballinalickpoll 1 Rambo from the herd of William Duff from Co Tipperary selling for €3,500.

Top price: €8,300 for Dunsinane Ned 2.

Clearance rate: 74%.

Sale average: €3,686.