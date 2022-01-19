In response to our coverage last week, Dr Paul Crosson from Teagasc Grange confirms that young bull beef systems have the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions per kg of beef carcase by up to 32% when compared to steer beef. The fact that there is very little difference in meat eating quality between bulls and steers is also highlighted.

Dr Crosson rightly identifies the marketing challenges put forward by processors but he also highlights the extent to which these market challenges are only reflected in the price paid to farmers when there is an oversupply of beef. Are such ad-hoc market signals really a solid basis on which to ignore a technology/production model that has such potential to help farmers dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions?