An IFA pig farmer demonstration outside the Department of Agriculture’s head office on Kildare Street has been “paused for now” after the IFA said arrangements had been made for further negotiations on its proposed €100m pig sector rescue package.
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State Martin Heydon met with an IFA delegation on Tuesday to discuss the €100m support deal formulated by the IFA, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) and the Irish Grain and Feed Association (IGFA).
