I see nettles are in hot demand in parts of the west.

The Corncrake Life project is looking for nettles growing on farms and will “happily transplant” them for farmers.

The nettles act as a cover for the bird. Many farmers will have nettles growing in old farmyard manure near sheds and the project organisers will come and move them.

More details are available on the Corncrake Life Twitter account:

@CorncrakeLife or email corncrakelife@housing.gov.ie.