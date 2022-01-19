With 100hp on tap, the manufacturer claims the DX100W-7 offers the highest engine power, hydraulic flow and traction force in this class.

When designing its new DX100W-7 10.7t wheeled excavator, Doosan said it put a focus on operation in restricted areas.

As a result, the DX100W-7 can be equipped with the option of four-wheel steering and a crabbing mode, with two-wheel steering as standard.

The machine is a new entry from the manufacturer to the 10t weight class.

The DX100W-7 also features a 1.35t counterweight to ensure stability for lifting work in combination with the articulated boom and long arm.

The articulated boom has been designed so the operator is able to position the machine as close as possible to trucks during loading. In addition, the DX100W-7 offers a travelling height of under 4m.

Engine and transmission

Power is provided from Doosan’s own D34 G2 Stage V engine. With 100hp on tap, the manufacturer claims the DX100W-7 offers the highest engine power, hydraulic flow and traction force in this class.

The DX100W-7 has two different pumps providing independent hydraulic flows for the transmission and to power hydraulic tools on the front end.

Doosan says a newly improved chassis frame is used in the DX100W-7, featuring a new type of pinning system, compatible with both front and rear undercarriage attachments and designed for mounting the optional four-wheel steering system. The new chassis design means attachments can be added and exchanged later without modifying the frame.

Cab

Some features in and around the cab include a premium seat, an eight-inch touchscreen for all machine settings including the standard side and rear-view cameras, DAB audio (hands-free and Bluetooth), a parallel wiper system, LED work lights and a thumbwheel joystick.

An optional 360° all-around view camera, linked with an optional ultrasonic detection system is also available.

Telematics system

The new DX100W-7 is factory-installed as standard with Doosan’s Connect TMS 3.0 wireless fleet monitoring system. The ‘Doosan Connect’ system offers a web-based fleet management solution for monitoring the performance and security of machines and promoting preventative maintenance. It is also available as a standard feature on all new Doosan excavators (from 14 tonne), all new Doosan wheel loaders and Doosan ADTs.

Machine spec:

Engine: 100hp four-cylinder Doosan D34 Stage V

Travel speed:

Low gear - 5.4/12.9km/h.

High gear - 16.9/37.4km/h.

Operating weight (depending on configuration): 10.7-11.1t

Lifting capacity at 4m reach: 2.7t

Digging depth: 4,245mm

Digging reach: 7,820mm

Digging height: 8,265mm

Overall width: 2,450mm

Height (in driving position, depending on the tyres): 3,941-3,952mm

Rear swing radius: 1,600mm