The project would also construct 18 inverter stations and it is proposed to connect to the ESB Network via an existing 110kV overhead transmission line, which crosses the site.

New plans have been unveiled for a 260ac solar farm near Creggs village in Galway. If granted, the farm will be capable of producing up to 75MW of renewable electricity per year.

Elgin Energy, an Irish solar energy company, has applied for planning permission for the project. The 260ac project will be developed on farmland, which belongs to a single landowner.

To date, Elgin Energy has built over 230MW of solar energy across 21 projects in the UK.

The company state that it has secured planning permission for 1GW of solar across 60 projects, 23 of which are in Ireland.

Construction of a number of their projects is expected to start this year.