A new farm safety measure has been launched by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon which will see a 60% contribution to the cost of quad bike helmets and PTO shaft covers.

The maximum amount of aid under the measure is for two quad bike (ATV) helmets and four PTO shaft covers.

The grant aid will be subject to a maximum eligible cost of €100 per PTO shaft cover and €150 per helmet.

Launching the measure, Minister Heydon said: "This new €1.5m National Farm Safety Measure will help protect farmers and everyone involved in operating PTO-powered equipment and quad bikes on farms from serious and fatal injuries.

"Investing in safety provides for better working conditions and ensure that work can be done without risk of injury or fatality. This measure is designed to drive a change in behaviour and address unsafe practices such as operating a quad without a helmet, or operating machinery with defective or missing PTO shaft covers.”

Fatalities

Over the past decade (2013-2022) there have been 10 farm fatalities involving quads, of which two were under 18 and six were over 65 years of age.

Farm vehicles and machinery account for over half of all fatalities on farms and entanglement in PTO shafts has caused fatalities and life-changing injuries on Irish farms.

The Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005 places a legal obligation on farmers to ensure that plant and machinery are safe and without risk to health.

From 20 November 2023, it will be mandatory for all operators of All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs /quads) to undergo training and to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including a helmet, when using such vehicles for work.

This farm safety measure will be funded from the National Exchequer. The measure will be open from the 21 June 2023 to 29 September 2023 on www.agfood.ie.