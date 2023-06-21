Over the past decade there have been 10 farm fatalities involving quads.

A new farm safety measure has been launched by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Martin Heydon, which will see a 60% contribution to the cost of quad bike helmets and PTO shaft covers.

The maximum amount of aid under the measure is for two quad bike (ATV) helmets and four PTO shaft covers.

The grant aid, which farmers have until 29 September to apply for, will be subject to a maximum eligible cost of €100/PTO shaft cover and €150/helmet.

Launching the measure, Minister Heydon said: “This measure is designed to drive a change in behaviour and address unsafe practices such as operating a quad without a helmet, or operating machinery with defective or missing PTO shaft covers.”

Fatalities

Over the past decade (2013 to 2022) there have been 10 farm fatalities involving quads, two of which were under the age of 18, and six were over 65 years of age.

From 20 November 2023, it will be mandatory for all operators of quads to wear a helmet and undergo training.