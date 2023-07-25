The new 67-Series from McConnel comprises a 70hp hydraulic pump.

McConnel has recently launched its new 67-Series Power Arm hedge cutter series. The 67-Series replaces the 65-Series and bridges the gap between it and the 70-Series.

The 67-Series features a 70hp hydraulic system and five arm options with a reach from 5.5m to 7m.

Two fixed booms (5.5m and 6m), two telescopic (6.5m and 7m) and one variable forward-reach version (6m) are available.

Three different control options continue to be offered – Motion, Evolution and Revolution.

The latter can be supplied with McConnel’s Easy Drive System (EDS) to aid and improve verge mowing speeds.

All machines sold through Kverneland Group Ireland will be delivered with a special edition livery and 30th anniversary stickers.

Electric rotor control, Soft-Start rotor engagement and a high-capacity oil cooler are all standard features.

Updates mainly have been cosmetic and include new graphics, LED lights and a restyled hydraulic tank that incorporates a two-piece rear guard for maintenance purposes. The top cover is now made from plastic and has been designed to minimise material buildup.

Aside from three-point linkage mounting, customers can opt for a four-point hitch or five-point axle mounting sub-frame, both of which can be retrofitted.

Special edition

To commemorate the 30-year partnership anniversary between Kverneland Group Ireland and McConnel, all machines sold through the Irish importer during 2023 are being delivered with a special edition livery and 30th anniversary stickers.