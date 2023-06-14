The new scheme will provide access to expert assistance for traditional farmhouse owners

Farmers who are applying for, or considering applying for, the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant can now avail of an extra €7,500 for expert conservation advice on their vacant farmhouses.

The Conservation Advice Grant Scheme for Vacant Traditional Farmhouses will cover the cost of having a conservation expert with proven and appropriate expertise visit a property, conduct a survey, and compile tailored conservation advice for the property owner.

This advice will include a report which outlines the condition of a building and suggests conservation repairs and improvements which would improve the building and enhance its character, energy efficiency, integrity, and amenity.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien highlighted how traditional farmhouse buildings present unique challenges when it comes to refurbishment.

“This new pilot scheme will help remove some of these obstacles by allowing owners to obtain the expert advice needed to restore these structures and bring them back into use.

“These traditional farmhouse buildings have the potential to become homes and this scheme can help make that happen,” he said.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan said this new pilot scheme will “bring more vacant properties back into use” in a way that respects our national heritage.

Those interested in availing of the scheme can apply through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage website.

The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant has had more than 1,500 applications received so far.