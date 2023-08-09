The new 7.7m Agri Pro trailing shoe is also available for retrofit to existing slurry tankers.

Abbey Machinery has just launched a new 7.7m trailing shoe slurry applicator.

The Agri Pro applicator has been designed and manufactured in house at Abbey Machinery to combine both strength and a lightweight structure.

One of its key features is a self-levelling boom that adjusts to undulating ground contours.

The unit is fitted with an Alrena slurry distributor/macerator, which feeds slurry through each of its 30 outlets via 40mm diameter hoses to each individual outlet. Units can be purchased with Abbey’s slurry tanker range or separately for retrofit purposes.

The 7.7m Agri Pro model will make its debut at the upcoming Tullamore Show and at next month’s National Ploughing Championships.