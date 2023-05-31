A world-first genotype cattle tagging scheme will open for farmer applications later this month.

The five-year scheme is anticipated to cost €83m, with €23m of Brexit Adjustment Reserve funding to fully cover implementation costs in the first year of the programme.

Year one will target 800,000 cattle. All calves born to genotyped cows will also need to be genotype-tagged in the following four years.

Participation will cost a 20-cow suckler herd €480 and a 90-cow dairy herd €2,160 over the duration of the scheme. Controversially, farmers participating in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme will have a higher cost for each animal required to be genotyped under the scheme.

Years two to five of the scheme will be funded by the Department of Agriculture, processors and farmers to the tune of €5m each per annum.

How the dairy and meat processors will fund their contribution to the scheme has yet to be agreed. Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has cautioned that this payment cannot fall back on farmers.