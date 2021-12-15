The INHFA has expressed concern to the Department of Agriculture on how AECM scorecards will apply to commanage farmers.\ Claire Nash

A new system of rewarding farmers participating in the CAP Agri-Environmental and Climate Measure (AECM) scheme through a scorecard is a non-runner for farmers on larger commonages and the uptake will reflect this, according to the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

The association said it has expressed major concerns to the Department of Agriculture on the scorecard proposal which it says will feature strongly in assessing habitat status in the new AECM scheme.

The INHFA included its comments in a submission made to the Department on Ireland's draft CAP Strategic Plan.

Results-based model

INHFA president Vincent Roddy said: “The AECM co-operation element which will be available to commonage farmers will, we understand, pay farmers based primarily on a results-based model.

“This is a model that has already been used in the EIP’s (European Innovation Partnership) and REAP (Results Based Environment Agri Pilot Programme) and rewards farmers through a scorecard running from one to 10 for the status of the habitat."

He said that currently, no payment is made if the score given is less than four and that the closer the score gets to 10, the higher the payment.

Commonage

The Roscommon farmer expressed concern that for farmers on commonage land who don’t have full control of their plot, the scoring of the commonage will not be just dependent on their actions.

“[It] will be subject to the actions of all other farmers on that commonage and this will create a problem.

“On smaller commonages where all farmers join and agree a mechanism to protect and improve the habitat then the scorecard may not be too problematic.

“However, on larger commonages or where some farmers choose not to join the new AECM rewarding farmers through a scorecard is a non-runner and the uptake will reflect this.”

Solution

Roddy proposed a solution which would involve the inclusion of a grazing measure as currently applied through the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS).

“If this action is chosen then it is vital that the payment rate for the measure is attractive enough on its own for farmers to consider joining.

“A measure-based payment such as this will provide certainty to farmers as the payment rate would need to be outlined in advance. A top-up payment could then be added through a results-based scheme.”

