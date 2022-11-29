Minister McConalogue said the key objective of the new regulator is to bring transparency to the food supply chain.

A new agri-food regulator will ensure that farmers are “rewarded appropriately” in terms of income for the work they are doing, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

One of the key powers of the new regulator will mean that fines of up to €10m may be imposed for breaches of unfair trading practices between suppliers and buyers.

Cabinet approval on Tuesday for the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill 2022 means that the new statutory authority is one step closer to being established.

The minister said on Tuesday that he hopes to have the regulator up and running as soon as possible following presentation to Dáil Éireann.

Objective

“The key objective of the new regulator is to bring transparency to the food supply chain so that it can be clear to all, particularly the primary producers, what is going on,” the minister said.

The regulator, he said, will have real teeth and will be a strong advocate for farmers, fishers and all food producers. It will regularly publish reports on price and market data.

In relation to unfair trading practices, it will promote alternative dispute resolution procedures between suppliers and buyers, bring proceedings for offences under this bill and refer cases to the Director of Public Prosecutions where the regulator believes that an indictable offence has been committed.

Lastly, it will promote public awareness about agri-food unfair trading law and related matters including public information campaigns.

The minister said it will be easy to make complaints to the regulator.