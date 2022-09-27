Bunlahy U Katy ET, a July 2021-born heifer sired by Carrigroe Mr Rebel, entered for the Aberdeen Angus sale in Thurles on 8 October.

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association is hosting a new event in the form of an autumn extravaganza. Set to take place in Mid-Tipp Mart, Thurles, on the weekend of 8 and 9 October, it sees the combining of the association's premier sale and national calf show.

Heading off the event on the Saturday (8 October) is the genetic excellence premier sale.

This sale consists of 55 pre-selected red and black Angus animals. Included in this is a catalogue with many show winners from throughout the summer show season.

The sale will also see a draft consignment from the Liss Aberdeen Angus herd of John and Sean McEnroe, Co Meath. Dating back to 1953, the herd is one of the oldest Angus prefixes registered in Ireland.

First offering since 2008

The 95-cow herd is rooted in the guiding principle of producing honest, hard-working cattle that meet the commercial reality of the typical beef and dairy farmer. This year’s draft is the first major offering from the herd since 2008.

Along with topping two of the three association's spring sales this year, the herd had a clean sweep at summer shows, culminating with winning the male, female and supreme titles at the National Livestock Show in Tullamore.

In total, the McEnroe family will offer nine select heifers, eight of which sell in-calf.

Finishing the premier, seven champion bulls will be offered for sale. These lots include both club calf champions and reserves, the all-Ireland junior champion and Tullamore male champion.

Dulague Red Beauty, a September 2021-born heifer sired by Stairhaven Red Ernie U266, is entered in the Aberdeen Angus sale in Thurles Mart on 8 October.

As further incentive for buyers, purchasers of the two top-priced bulls on the day will receive €500 back due to the kind sponsorship of Angus Beef Ireland.

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association will also sponsor two €500 vouchers for the purchasers of the two top-priced heifers.

The catalogue boasts all the best producing family lines in the breed

Irish Aberdeen Angus Association breed secretary Shane Murphy said: “After visiting all sale lots for pre-sale pictures, I was blown away by the quality on show.

"The catalogue boasts all the best-producing family lines in the breed, not just here in Ireland, but right across the world.

"Many of the sale entries already have a proven track record on the show scene, while others are sure to breed the next generation of sale toppers.

"The premier sale on 8 October is certainly one not to be missed, as I don’t think we’ll see a sale with such quality again for some time.”

Parade

Animals will be paraded live through the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association Facebook page from 1.30pm on Saturday 8 October for those who cannot be there in person.

Any animals purchased by buyers outside of Ireland will be taken home by the breeder until appropriate testing is complete.

All 53 sale lots born on or after 1 January 2021 are automatically entered for the association's national calf show the following day (Sunday 9 October), which will allow the animals' new owners to show them.

This calf show boasts a record €10,000 prize fund.

Supreme title

In total, 120 of the country’s best Angus cattle will fight it out for the title of AXA supreme national calf show champion.

Animals which make it to the top of the line in their class will go into sectional championships before the supreme championship. The chosen animal that goes the whole way will then receive €1,000 in prize money.

Murphy added: “What makes this show special is the buyer has the chance to buy a champion on Saturday, show them the next day and within 24 hours recoup your investment.

"If your chosen animal was a high seller and is awarded the title of supreme champion, it’s €1,500 back into your pocket.”