The app was developed by English farmer and contractor Will Dunn, in response to the difficulties his father faced in keeping track of employees and sending invoices out on time.

Ag-drive is a new cloud-based app for agricultural contractors to manage their business more effectively and was showcased at the Ploughing. It allows contractors to manage their business from job planning to completion, and also has the ability to invoice.

The app was developed by English farmer and contractor Will Dunn in response to the difficulties his father faced in keeping track of employees and sending invoices out on time. The app launched in July 2021 in the UK, and is now available in Ireland.

The app was shortlisted for an innovation award by Enterprise Ireland.

The platform connects seamlessly with accounting software QuickBooks, Sage, and Xero for simplified invoicing and record keeping. Job sheets can be attached to invoices for complete transparency.

The app is available on iPhone and Android, while a desktop version is available (mainly used for invoicing and processing time and job sheet information). Ag-drive offers a free 14-day trial, with users able to continue using from €12 per month, depending on the team size.