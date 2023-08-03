Caitríona Morrissey and Adam Woods have been appointed as deputy editors in the Irish Farmers Journal.

Deputy editor - Caitríona Morrissey

Caitríona Morrissey has worked in the news editor role for the past five years, leading a talented team of news correspondents covering breaking news in the agricultural industry.

Deputy editor Caitríona Morrissey. \ Claire Nash

A former winner of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland prestigious award ‘The Bull’ and a UCD alumnus, Caitríona hails from a mixed dairy, beef and tillage farm in Ardfinnan, Co Tipperary.

She edited the sport horse division of The Irish Field and the Dublin Horse Show magazine and worked for the Irish Independent and Agri Aware before joining the Irish Farmers Journal in 2016.

In her new role as deputy editor, Caitríona will work across the Irish Farmers Journal to enhance and maximise the top quality and trusted multimedia content produced both online and in print.

Deputy editor - Adam Woods

Adam Woods will retain his beef editor role and in his new deputy editor role will continue to have responsibility for the Irish Farmers Journal demonstration suckler and sheep farm Tullamore Farm, as well as farm programmes such as the Thrive dairy calf-to-beef programme and other technical programmes.

Deputy editor and beef editor Adam Woods. \ Philip Doyle

He will also continue to oversee Martbids, the Irish Farmers Journal real-time bidding app.

A native of Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, and a passionate advocate for suckler and beef farming, Adam has worked in advisory, research and specialist roles with Teagasc before joining the Irish Farmers Journal in 2016.

News editor - Amy Forde

Amy Forde has been appointed news editor of the Irish Farmers Journal.

News editor Amy Forde.

From Annaghdown in Co Galway, Amy has held the role of deputy news editor at the Irish Farmers Journal since 2019, covering breaking news across the agricultural industry nationally and internationally.

She has just completed a second term as chair of the southern section of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland and worked in the agricultural media industry since 2015. She holds a masters in journalism from Griffith College Dublin.

Deputy news editor - Barry Murphy

Barry Murphy has been appointed deputy news editor. Last year, he won the Guild of Agricultural Journalists award for best news article for his piece ‘Farming in wartime Ukraine’.

Deputy news editor Barry Murphy interviewing Leo Varadkar at Tullamore Show. \ Philip Doyle

From a sheep and suckler farm in St Mullins, Co Carlow, Barry is a former UCD students’ union president, having studied environmental biology.

He also took part in the Washington Ireland Program, working in Washington DC and New York.

Prior to joining the Irish Farmers Journal as a news correspondent, he worked in public relations as a senior client executive.