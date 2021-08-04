Declan O’Brien has been appointed as senior news correspondent with the Irish Farmers Journal. The Limerick man has more than 25 years’ experience as an agricultural journalist, having started out with the Irish Farmers Journal.

He subsequently worked with Ear To The Ground and edited the Farming Independent between 2008 and 2015.

O’Brien recently completed a PhD at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick on the growth of the Irish beef processing industry, and its impact on Irish agricultural policy. This work was supported by the Irish Research Council. His MA thesis on the demise and closure of the Dublin Cattle Market is being published this month by Four Courts Press.

Political correspondent

Long-standing news correspondent Pat O’Toole has been appointed as political correspondent.

In addition to covering how Government policy interacts with the agri-food sector and the politics within farming, O’Toole has a particular interest in the ongoing challenges and opportunities presented by the forthcoming climate bill.

O’Toole has started writing a weekly opinion and analysis column for www.farmersjournal.ie, which is available online every weekend for subscribers.