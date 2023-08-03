This scheme only gives the farmer back €47 per cow, while also requiring additional measures that are prohibitively expensive and don't increase the farm's revenue, the IFA outlined.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) livestock chair Brendan Golden said the National Beef Welfare Scheme (NBWS) announced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is “an insult to suckler farmers”.

Golden explains that the Minister has failed “miserably to deliver on his commitment to provide suckler farmers with a replacement scheme for BEEP-S with similar ambition and practical measures”.

“This is such a poorly designed scheme. The payment per farmer is far too low and on too few cows. Most of it will leak to vets, laboratories and others. The inclusion of IBR testing is a huge error of judgment by the Minister,” he said.

Golden highlighted that “suckler farmers will not be taken for fools by the Minister with this pathetic offering. He must go back to the drawing board with his officials to identify practical measures that add value to our farms.”

IBR costs

With 25 cows, a BEEP-S suckler farmer received €84 per cow. This scheme only gives the farmer back €47 per cow, while also requiring additional measures that are prohibitively expensive and don't increase the farm's revenue, the IFA outlined.

The IFA livestock chair explained that the inclusion of the IBR testing component and the associated costs farmers will incur “is a serious error of judgment by the Minister, making suckler farmers merely conduits for transferring money to vets and testing laboratories”.

“[The] IFA [has] estimated that, for a farmer with 20 animals, 80% of the IBR payment will be directly leaked to vets and laboratories,” Golden said.

He added that if you factor in the extra time and effort the farmer has to put in, “you’re at 100% leakage - farmers cannot be expected to work for nothing”.

“[The] IFA has highlighted our rejection of including IBR testing in the scheme to the Minister and his officials. They have ignored this and the views of suckler farmers and have proposed a scheme that is not fit for purpose,” Golden said.

This beef welfare scheme “must be redesigned, practical measures included, payment rates increased and ceilings brought in line with the BEEP-S it is replacing,” the IFA livestock chair concluded.