The new beef scheme will sit alongside the €150/cow Suckler Carbon Efficiency Scheme in the new CAP. \ Philip Doyle.

A new scheme for beef farmers to replace the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme - Suckler (BEEP-S) scheme, which ends this year, is to be announced this Tuesday under Budget 2023, the Irish Farmers Journal understands.

The scheme is expected to have a similar level of funding to the €28m BEEP-S scheme and it will sit alongside the €150/cow Suckler Carbon Efficiency Scheme in the new CAP which begins next year.

Payments could be in the region of €70 to €90/cow.

Energy scheme

Further detail has also emerged in relation to the energy support scheme announced by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last week.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that farmers will be part of the energy price support scheme promised to support businesses.

Payments under this scheme are likely to be based on energy usage between September 2022 and February 2023, with farmers able to claim back a portion of their energy bills, up to €60,000, during this period.

Fodder Support Scheme

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue also looks set to rollover the Fodder Support Scheme for 2023. The scheme will pay farmers a maximum of €1,000 to make hay and fodder next year.

There was a €56m budget for the scheme in 2022, but the total fund for the 2023 scheme has yet to be revealed.

The Minister will also announce an enhanced multi-species sward/red clover scheme, along with the introduction of a new €8m grant aid scheme to support the spreading of lime.

As reported by the Irish Farmers Journal last week, the €10m Tillage Incentive Scheme will be rolled over into 2023.

Details of funding for the first year of the next CAP are expected to be announced around ACRES, the TAMS scheme, forestry and organics.

There will also be specific capital funding to support the development of anaerobic digestion in 2023.