A new beef scheme to replace the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme – Sucklers (BEEP-S) will have a budget of €28m.

The scheme will pay farmers €90/cow for the first 10 cows.

The scheme has yet to be designed, but Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is aiming to keep the scheme as similar as possible to the former BEEP-S scheme.

If this is the case, farmers will be paid for faecal egg counting, meal feeding and vaccinating stock. The weighing element of the scheme will move into the Suckler Cow Efficieny Programme (SCEP) in the next CAP.

Silage sampling has also been suggested as a further action. This will bring suckler supports to €240/cow for the first 10 cows in suckler herds when the new SCEP is added in 2023.