It’s not often I cover matters of a fishy kind on this page, but I did have a chuckle this week about Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM).

At the National Dialogue on Women in Agriculture, Caroline Bocquel was speaking on a panel, shortly after having just been announced as the new CEO of BIM, replacing Jim O’Toole, who is now the CEO of Bord Bia. She told the conference she was delighted to be the new Bord Bia CEO, then apologised for the slip of the tongue before correcting herself. There was laughter in the room.

By way of background, the last two CEOs of Bord Bia have come from BIM. I wish her well.