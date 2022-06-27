Researchers at University College Dublin (UCD) are undertaking a survey to find out what farmers know about biostimulants, as well as getting an understanding of when and how they use these products.

The survey comes ahead of the introduction of new legislation surrounding biostimulants, which is due out in July.

This new legislation will replace the existing fertiliser products regulation to include biostimulants and other additives. The new regulations will come into effect on 16 July 2022.

The survey aims to examine how farmers perceive these products and what they think will be the benefits of using these products, as well as the challenges they may bring.

The survey will also provide participants with information about biostimulants as they answer questions.

The survey is being undertaken as part of the BIOCROP project, which is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

