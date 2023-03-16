The Department will run its popular BISS clinics again this year. \ Philip Doyle

Department of Agriculture staff will be available at a number of public clinics in the coming weeks to aid farmers in applying for the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).

The clinics will be a series of in-person public meetings and farmer clinics that will assist in making online applications.

A total of 10 BISS public meetings will take place nationwide, with meetings scheduled to take place from 8pm to 10pm. Farmers will be given the opportunity to ask questions to Department officials.

The following is a list of locations, times and dates for BISS clinics across the country next week:

The closing date for applications to the BISS scheme is 15 May 2023.

SCEP scheme

In conjunction with the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) and Bord Bia, a total of nine additional public information meetings have been set up to help farmers apply for SCEP applications.

Department officials will be able to assist farmers in making applications through the following locations commencing at 6pm, with public meetings following at 8pm.

Farmers unable to attend the dates can join a webinar on SCEP, which will be held on Tuesday 4 April from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Contact

Should farmers wish to contact the Department in relation to their application, they can do so at:

049-436 8288 in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie - for example, queries on lost passwords, how to register.

057-867 4422 in relation to queries on completing the BISS application once registered on www.agfood.ie or to request a paper copy of the terms and conditions.