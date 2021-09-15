Farmers in Kilkenny, Mayo, Limerick and Donegal will be upgraded to the Department of Agriculture’s new land parcel identification system (LPIS) in 2022.

It will bring to 19 the number of counties working off the new system.

Counties Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Cavan, Leitrim, Longford, Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Westmeath and Wicklow are currently using the new system.

Last year, 44,087 farmers across the 15 counties were paid from the new LPIS system.

This accounted for 36% of all direct payments, the Department said.

When asked if there had been any issues with farmers with the new system, a Department spokesperson said “no”.

“However, if farmers do have issues they should speak with their agricultural adviser and/or contact [the] direct payments [section of the Department] in Portlaoise.”

The LPIS is the Department’s land database, which it uses for payments to farmers in area-based schemes.

The Department expects all 26 counties to be live on the system by 2023.

The updated maps came with some changes, for example, land parcels with administrative boundaries which are not associated with a real world feature, such as a road or hedgerow, are merged into a single parcel in this system.