I see there has been a few changes in personnel in breed societies in recent weeks.

Leitrim’s Deirdre McGowan has been appointed general manager of the Irish Simmental Cattle Society.

People will know Deirdre from her role in keeping her father Francis right on the rostrum at the Carrick bull sales.

Cork man Shane Murphy, formerly of this house, has taken up the role of breed secretary with the Irish Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society.