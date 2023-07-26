With the Republic of Ireland (ROI) in the last stages of its Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) eradication programme and expected to gain formal BVD-free status in 2024, it will have implications for cattle movements from NI.

Once a country is recognised as BVD-free, routine vaccination against the disease will have to stop. In addition, live imports from another country (including NI) cannot be brought in if they are vaccinated against the disease.

The rule does not apply to cattle going for direct slaughter.

The new rule is on top of changes that came into force from July 2022, when the eradication programme in ROI received approval from the European Commission.

Since then, NI exporters have had to effectively quarantine animals for at least 21 days before cattle could be moved and ensure each animal has a negative test for the disease.

