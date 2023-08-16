The new flagship 260 CVXDrive introduced last year was the first Puma model to receive the AFS Connect cab.

Case IH Puma long wheel base models will now benefit from the Case IH AFS Connect cab.

The modern cab and associated updates have now filtered down the ranges to Puma CVXDrive 185-260 and Multicontroller 185-220 long wheelbase models.

However, the Puma 260 CVXDrive flagship launched last year was the first Puma model to receive the new cab.

Cited by Case IH as the most significant revision of the Puma range since its introduction 15 years ago, the arrival of AFS Connect brings about a number of updates and changes for these selected models.

Additions

In addition to the now established bonnet styling, the new cab boasts 8% more volume and 11% more glass area, as well as increased head and leg room plus additional storage. Internal noise levels are also reduced to 66 decibels.

The new multicontroller armrest and 12in AFS Pro 1200 touchscreen incorporates more features, many customisable.

For example, through the terminal, CVX transmission, front axle suspension and the assignment of remote services can be configured to preference.

All telematics, Isobus, tractor implement management, GPS and autosteer-related tasks are managed more easily through the terminal.

Semi-active hydraulic cab suspension boosts ride quality and comfort, while an optional advanced vehicle suspension enhances this further by integrating the semi-active cab suspension, rear hitch and front axle suspension, co-ordinating them via software.

Models also benefit from 11% more power and a remoulded fuel tank that adds 15% more fuel capacity. The engine service interval has been extended to 750 hours.

On CVX models, larger, stronger axles permit a gross vehicle weight of up to 15,000kg and allow fitting of up to 2.05m rear tyres (710/70 R42), increasing footprint by up to 18% for more traction and flotation.