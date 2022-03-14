The bones of the new CAP was settled over the past year. It will come into effect for farmers next year, in 2023.

Irish agriculture is entering another of its regular periods of change, which will play out over the next five or six years. Some of these changes will impact on the land market in 2022 and following years. The main influences will be a new CAP, tighter nitrates regulations, future plans for forestry, new climate abatement trends and prices for farm produce and farm inputs. Other influences to be watched are expected changes to rules on entitlement leasing and sales (see page 22) and interest rates.

EU payments still tied to land

The bones of the new Common Agricultural Policy were settled over the past year. It will come into effect for farmers next year, in 2023.

The new CAP will place new environmental obligations and costs on farmers. It will also see further levelling out of CAP payments among and between farmers. Key details are outlined in the panel.

Nonetheless, while the changes from the outgoing CAP will be significant at individual farm level, they will be less so for the overall land market.

Here’s why: significant direct payments will continue to be made to farmers each year and they will continue to be tied to land. There could yet be up to a dozen schemes under which farmers will be able to apply for a payment – and for the majority of these schemes the size of payment will continue to depend on the number of acres held.

So EU payments will continue to be a key driver of demand for farmland, as they have been for 30 years. There are many examples of older farmers who continue to hold on to their entitlements and land, running their farms at reduced levels of output, because they can claim their direct payments.

The new CAP will see a slice of direct payments shift from more intensive and larger farmers, many in the eastern half of the country, to less intensive and smaller farmers, many in the western half of the country.

So the broad effect could be some downward pressure on farm incomes in the eastern half of the country, especially on tillage and drystock farms, and a upwards lift on incomes in the western half. These changes will be gradual.

CAP

changes coming

In 2022 farmers make final application for EU Basic Payment/Greening (successor to Single Farm Payment).

Next year farmers apply for payment under the new Basic Income Support for Sustainability Scheme (BISS).

Core payments (set by entitlements) will be cut 25% - money used to fund eco schemes.

Farmers can choose to enter eco schemes – most expected to do so to try to maintain annual payment.

Core payments also cut 10% to fund Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) – its function is to channel more funding to smaller farmers.

Core payments also subject to further convergence. This cuts high-value entitlements and raises low-value ones.

In all, cuts on core payments will be close to 40%.

Nitrates rules

A new Nitrates Action Programme has been drawn up by Ireland and awaits approval by the European Commission. A vote is due in March 2022. If approved, the new rules will come into effect from 2022 and run for a term of four years. Most changes will be phased in.

The proposed new rule of most interest to this report is a redefinition of the amount of nitrates excreted by dairy cows, linking it to their milk yield. This will increase the amounts attributed to high-yielding cows. As this is phased in, some high-yielding herds could then find themselves exceeding their nitrates ceilings. To keep under the ceiling, a dairy farmer in this position would have three options:

Reduce cow numbers.

Acquire more land.

Export slurry.

The result would be another incentive for dairy farmers to acquire more land in 2022 and following years, either by leasing or purchase. About 15% of dairy herds are in this high-yielding category.

This new system of linking excretion of milk yield is being referred to as nitrate bands.

There are some other relevant changes. Only land within 30km of the home yard can be included in the calculation of nitrates loading. There could be restrictions on use of commonage and rough grazing in nitrates calculations. These two changes could intensify the already very keen demand for land in intensive dairying areas, as they will incentivise dairy farmers to try acquire land near home.

The proposed new rules would also reduce maximum rates of chemical nitrogen fertiliser use, which would impact most significantly on intensive dairy farms.

The result would be a reduction in grass production. In response, a dairy farmer would have to reduce cow numbers, buy in feed, or acquire more land to grow grass.

Big plans for forestry

Higher planting of forestry will be a key part of the country’s climate change abatement strategy over the coming decades. This means that the ongoing planning and licensing bottlenecks in the sector will have to eventually be ironed out.

The forestry sector clearly believes this is likely to happen as demand for planting land remained strong in 2021 and looks set to remain so in 2022.

A noticeable trend this year was more land being bought by forestry companies without being subject to getting planning for planting.

Landowners don’t want to wait forever for payment. This demonstrates confidence among the forestry companies about the future of the sector. In some cases, price was discounted for this more speedy sale and companies were selective about sites bought.

Current prices for planting land of €4,000/ac to €6,000/ac, over €7,000/ac in cases, are an effective floor price for marginal agricultural land in some areas.

If the Government makes further progress in reducing the delays in getting forestry licences and begins a revamp of planning rules, then we can reasonably expect continuing strong demand and prices for forestry planting land in 2022 and following years.

New category of land buyer

A new category of land buyer emerged in 2021: cash-rich investors looking to buy land to rewild or otherwise maintain in a nature-friendly manner that does not involve conventional farming. The number of these transactions was small at about a dozen. But auctioneers in every county received phone enquiries.

Most transactions that we in the Irish Farmers Journal became aware of involved marginal land that would not have a high value for intensive farming.

A number of the larger transactions involved owners of businesses which are large users of fossil fuels. It is possible that these individuals see rewilding land as becoming part of a formal carbon abatement strategy for their core business.

We are likely to see more enquiries from investors in 2022 interested in buying land for carbon abatement or related uses. That interest is likely to focus on marginal land – and they could become a new type of customer for such land.

Price increases

Buoyant prices for milk and cattle, in particular, in 2021 boosted farmer confidence. A number of auctioneers reported that this added to the lift in farmland prices last year.

The good prices continued on into the first weeks of 2022. Pig farmers had good prices in 2019 and this helped a number of them buy farmland in 2020.

However, there are some clouds looming. Pig margins have fallen sharply since early 2020 – that could dampen enthusiasm for buying land in 2022.

Incomes on dairy and cattle could also come under pressure this year. International oil prices are at their highest in a decade. Diesel prices are double the low levels of 12 months ago. High oil and gas prices have helped to push up fertiliser prices which are now a multiple of the prices of 12 months ago. Feed prices are higher than a year ago. There is plenty of global uncertainty as we move further into 2022.

So, the 2022 land market may not enjoy the same small push that we saw last year from good farm product prices.

Interest rates: a long way to go

The rock bottom interest rates on savings, of the past decade, have boosted demand for farmland. Each year, low bank interest rates have prompted a small number of investors and business people to put some of their savings into farmland.

Any growth in the value of the land would outperform bank savings. Some buyers see leaving all of their savings in the bank as a risk and see buying land as spreading risk. These investors target land to simply hold it, to rent or lease it out and for forestry.

Interest rate increases have now been implemented in the UK with the US expected to follow suit. But we remain a long way away from rates that would excite savers. So, barring unexpected rises in interest rates, we can expect to see these types of investors continuing to watch for opportunities to buy farmland.e