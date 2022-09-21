In its efforts to increase Europe’s energy and climate ambitions, the Parliament voted for a higher renewable target, with the aim of reaching 45% RES by 2030.

The EU is set to limit the amount of woody biomass which can be used to make energy. The decision came last week when the European Parliament voted on a raft of new measures under the new Renewable Energy Directive.

The parliament voted to cap the maximum share of woody biomass which can be used to make bioenergy.

The volume will be limited to the share used from 2017 to 2022.

The new measures will also make bioenergy from woody biomass the only renewable source not eligible for support. The move was adopted amid intense lobbying to decrease the share of forestry used for energy production.

Commenting on the vote, the Irish Bioenergy Association said that the move raises come concerns for the sector. “Caps and phase-downs would be counterproductive at a time when we need to mobilise all our available resources,” it said.