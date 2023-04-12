Farmers will have to register their private well with the EPA if they are abstracting more than 25,000 litres per day.

New CAP rules mean that some farmers will have to register their on-farm wells with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in order to secure their farm payments this year.

Department of Agriculture officials told a recent CAP meeting in Westport that farmers abstracting more than 25,000 litres (25 cubic metres or 6,600 gallons) of water per day from a private well will have to register the water source with the EPA.

The new conditionality rules replace the former cross compliance regulations.

The new rule for wells is likely to impact dairy farmers who are milking more than 200 cows and source their water exclusively from a private well.

It is estimated that dairy herds of over 200 cows use in excess of 25,000 litres per day when the daily drinking water requirement of 100l/cow/day, replacement stock and water used during the post-milking wash-up are included.

Tillage farmers who are using private wells to irrigate crops such as potatoes could also come under the scope of the new rules.

The CAP conditionality rules complement tighter water abstraction regulations which were introduced by the Government last year.

The Water Environment (Abstractions and Associated Impoundments) Bill was signed into law last year and sets out a process for the registration, assessment and licensing of surface water and groundwater abstractions.

It requires that all abstractions of 25,000 litres per day or more must be entered onto the register of abstractions maintained by the EPA.

It is also possible that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the operation of a private well may be needed in exceptional cases. An EPA screening process will assess all registered abstractions and determine whether a full EIA is required.

If an EIA finds that an abstraction source poses a significant environmental risk, an abstraction licence will be needed, regardless of the volumes of water being drawn.