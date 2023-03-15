I hear the Malting Company of Ireland (MCI) has appointed a new CEO. David Smith is the new man in the job and is not short of experience in the food industry. He has previously worked as a trading director in Batchelors, worked on the development of brands like Lavazza, traded agricultural commodities, as well as working with a major food brand in France.
MCI is supplied with malting barley by Dairygold and Tirlán and produces much of its malt for Irish Distillers. Maybe Smith’s time as CEO will see the expansion in the company often called for by growers.
