Teagasc has announced the appointment of Dr Atikur Rahman as a new permanent cereals researcher in its crop science department.

He has been involved in research projects at Oak Park for many years and will now lead the oat research programme there, as part of the broader research team.

Dr Rahman’s background is as a cereal scientist with a broad interest in cereal crop agronomy and stress physiology.

He is from Bangladesh, where he completed his BSc degree and went on to do an MSc in biotechnology in India.

In 2020, he was awarded a PhD from University College Dublin while working on a joint UCD-Teagasc collaboration.

Future development

Speaking following his appointment, Dr Rahman said: “I'm excited about the future development of the oats industry and look forward to developing research-based solutions that assist growers so that the sector can expand in a manner that is both economically and environmentally sustainable."

Head of the crop science department in Teagasc Dr Ewen Mullins welcomed his appointment, saying: "Atikur will build on, and develop, the work that has been done in Teagasc to date on developing practical measures to support the agronomy of oats, while working with partners in the food programme to add value to what is an important crop in current rotations.”

This work will build on the preliminary crop husbandry guidelines for oat production developed by the late John Finnan and Dr Mullins said that this will lead to the development of an oat growers guide.