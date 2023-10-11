Prof J Owen Lewis, chair of the Interdepartmental and Industry Timber in Construction Steering Group.

I see that Minister of State Pippa Hackett has appointed Emeritus Professor J Owen Lewis as chair of the new interdepartmental and industry timber in construction steering group.

He is Emeritus Professor of architectural science at UCD Dublin, is a former president of the philanthropic Royal Dublin Society and chair of the Irish Green Building Council.

The new group will be tasked with examining conditions to increase the use of timber in construction.

It will also “assess regulatory and standardisation challenges to maximise the use of homegrown timber,” said Minister Hackett.

I’m told the group will consist of members of industry and Government departments.