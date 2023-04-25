The Irish Farmers Journal has heard from a new challenger for Ireland’s largest hen egg.
John O’Brien of Linsnagry, Co Limerick, says his Blackrock hen laid an egg with a weight of 124g.
It nears the current record of an egg with a weight of 127g, submitted by Mona Muller from Glendree Organic Farm in Co Clare.
The egg contest started when Wicklow's 16-year-old Craig Evans got in touch in early March after his hen laid an egg with a weight of 117g. Evans ended up on The Late Late Show to tell the tale.
The giant egg compared with a regular egg.
Fourteen-year-old O’Brien, who runs a successful egg business alongside his family’s dairy farm, read the article about Evans, just days after his own discovery.
“I came upon the giant egg and I saw the Irish Farmers Journal article a few days later. That one was 117g and when I weighed my own egg it was 124g.
“I was very excited. All I know is that it was a Blackrock hen, a well mature one,” he said.
Eggs for sale
The second-year student at Castletroy College said he has about 50 hens - Rhode Island red hybrids and the Blackrocks.
John O’Brien's egg which weighs 124g.
“I sell my eggs to lots of friends and family. They go for €2.50 for a half dozen,” he said.
O’Brien said the giant egg will be kept as an ornament, one which he is very proud of.
Read more
Battle of the eggs rages on
Is this the world's biggest hen egg?
The Irish Farmers Journal has heard from a new challenger for Ireland’s largest hen egg.
John O’Brien of Linsnagry, Co Limerick, says his Blackrock hen laid an egg with a weight of 124g.
It nears the current record of an egg with a weight of 127g, submitted by Mona Muller from Glendree Organic Farm in Co Clare.
The egg contest started when Wicklow's 16-year-old Craig Evans got in touch in early March after his hen laid an egg with a weight of 117g. Evans ended up on The Late Late Show to tell the tale.
The giant egg compared with a regular egg.
Fourteen-year-old O’Brien, who runs a successful egg business alongside his family’s dairy farm, read the article about Evans, just days after his own discovery.
“I came upon the giant egg and I saw the Irish Farmers Journal article a few days later. That one was 117g and when I weighed my own egg it was 124g.
“I was very excited. All I know is that it was a Blackrock hen, a well mature one,” he said.
Eggs for sale
The second-year student at Castletroy College said he has about 50 hens - Rhode Island red hybrids and the Blackrocks.
John O’Brien's egg which weighs 124g.
“I sell my eggs to lots of friends and family. They go for €2.50 for a half dozen,” he said.
O’Brien said the giant egg will be kept as an ornament, one which he is very proud of.
Read more
Battle of the eggs rages on
Is this the world's biggest hen egg?
SHARING OPTIONS: