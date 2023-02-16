Clover is important when trying to reduce artificial nitrogen fertiliser use on grassland.

There could be a new clover-safe herbicide spray on the way.

ProClova XL from Corteva has yet to pass the registration process with the Department of Agriculture and may not be available until next season.

However, if it does pass this process, it gives farmers more options for weed control in clover swards, which is essential to reduce fertiliser costs and meet greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

The herbicide claims to have very good control of chickweed and red shank, as well as good control of docks.

It claims to work well in cold conditions and will also have red clover on the label, but only in certain conditions.

Pure red clover swards are unlikely to be included on the product’s label.