A total of 57 new combines have been registered in Ireland up to the end of August, according to new figures from the FTMTA. This figure represents the highest year-to-date registrations since 2014, when 61 registrations were recorded.
Meanwhile, this year’s figure is up a sizeable 42.5% on the same period last year, while the 10-year average sits at 42.8 new combines registered in the Republic each year. Given that the figures cover the period up to the end of August, it is quite unlikely there will be much change to the existing number.
