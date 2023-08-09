Farmers are set to be supported in developing small-scale, export-led renewable energy projects under a new scheme, due to be launched later this year. The Small-scale Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (SRESS) is designed to support the development of projects ranging from 50 kilowatts (kW) to six megawatts (MW) in size. The SRESS will ensure that successful projects receive a guaranteed, fixed price for their exported electricity for 15 years. This will be done via a two-way, floating, feed-in tariff mechanism.
Unlike schemes for large-scale projects, there won’t be a competitive auction held to secure the support tariff. The scheme seems to be primarily targeted towards solar PV, although other technologies can also apply.
Farmers are set to be supported in developing small-scale, export-led renewable energy projects under a new scheme, due to be launched later this year. The Small-scale Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (SRESS) is designed to support the development of projects ranging from 50 kilowatts (kW) to six megawatts (MW) in size. The SRESS will ensure that successful projects receive a guaranteed, fixed price for their exported electricity for 15 years. This will be done via a two-way, floating, feed-in tariff mechanism.
Unlike schemes for large-scale projects, there won’t be a competitive auction held to secure the support tariff. The scheme seems to be primarily targeted towards solar PV, although other technologies can also apply.
SHARING OPTIONS: