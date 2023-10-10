C. parvum is a highly infectious zoonotic parasite that causes crypto in calves.

A new vaccine which protects calves from cryptosporidiosis – a common cause of scour – has been launched by MSD.

Bovilis Cryptium is a vaccine for in-calf cows and heifers, which increases antibodies in the colostrum to protect against the highly infectious parasite that causes crypto (Cryptosporidium parvum).

Vaccinating pregnant heifers and cows can provide protection for calves at birth – when they are most vulnerable, according to MSD.

“The parasite plays a major role in the development of calf scour, the most common cause of death in young calves, and can have longer-term effects on weight gain and production efficiency in severe cases,” the company said in a statement.

Contagious

Associate vice-president of the global ruminant business at MSD Animal Health, Philippe Houffschmitt, said that this pathogen is relentlessly challenging for cattle producers across Europe and worldwide.

“It is highly contagious and fast-spreading, and its contamination can be unavoidable in environments where cattle, goats and sheep live,” Houffschmitt said.

Cost

The product has yet to be approved by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

It is not yet known when the vaccine will be available for farmers to purchase, how much it will cost or at what stage pre-calving is should be administered.