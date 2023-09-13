The Kverneland Enduro T will make its Irish debut at the event.

The Kverneland Group Ireland will showcase the latest equipment form its Kverneland, Siloking and McConnel brands.

Under the Kverneland umbrella, the Enduro T trailed cultivator and the Helios rotary hoe will be making their Ploughing debut. Available in 4m, 4.5m and 5m working widths, the Enduro T will be shown for the first time in Ireland.

The new trailed standard and Pro models are largely the same as mounted versions. Tine distance is 280mm while row distance is 750mm with a high under-beam clearance of 870mm. A maximum working depth of 35cm is possible with the Pro and 30cm with standard version. Both can also be combined with the new Actipress single, Actipress twin and double cage rollers. Two tine options are available with a choice of bolted and knock-on shares available.

The Kverneland Helios 1060F rotary hoe will make its first Ploughing appearance.

The Helios 1060F rotary mechanical hoe will also make an official first appearance. This machine from the newly acquired mechanical weeding specialists, BC Technique, is designed to carry out several actions in one pass, which include pulling up the weed, breaking up the capped soil surface, aerating the top horizon, consolidating the subsoil and increasing mineralisation.

Within the McConnel side of the business, the Kverneland Group Ireland will present a range of hedge cutters including the latest PA 6067 model from the brand’s new 67-Series which now replaces the 65-Series. It features a 70hp hydraulic system and 6m fixed boom.

The new PA 6067 from the new 67 series will be on display.

Models on display will feature the special edition 30th anniversary livery to commemorate the long standing partnership between the Kverneland Group Ireland and McConnel.

Aside from a wide range of Kverneland grassland, crop care, tillage equipment, the Siloking tub feeder range will also be on display.