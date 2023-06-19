The courses are aimed towards workers within the dairy sector. \ Houston Green

UCC and Taste4Success Skillnet are launching a new post graduate diploma and masters programme in dairy technology and innovation on 19 June.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney will be attending the launch along with UCC president John O’Halloran, and CEO of Skillnet Ireland, Paul Healy.

These new programmes, through the dairy science centre of excellence, will provide pathways for skilled workers in the dairy sector to access life-long work-integrated professional development opportunities.

Delivery

These programs will be offered in a flexible format using a model of stackable qualifications. This means that credentials can be stacked and accumulated over a number of courses to contribute towards a final qualification.

Aims

UCC’s dairy center of excellence aims to integrate existing strengths and develop leadership in dairy science research, education, and training.

This builds on the success of the post graduate certificate in dairy technology and innovation, co-developed with Teagasc and delivered at UCC since 2016.

The Taste4Success Skillnet is co-funded by Skillnet Ireland and network companies