DLF runs specific trials to select only the highest-quality grass varieties for Irish farms.

Many farmers prefer to reseed in the autumn months of August and September, as both grass demand and workload on farm eases.

However, farmers should not leave this important job until too late in the autumn, as this can increase the risk of poor establishment and even failure of reseeds in some cases.

New data from on-farm trials carried out by DLF and its grass partners shows how later autumn reseeding can have a knock-on effect on sward and animal performance the following spring.

As part of the trial, four new reseeds were sown across counties Kerry, Meath, Offaly and Waterford.

The reseeds in Kerry and Meath were carried out on 11 August and 1 September respectively, while seed was drilled on 14 and 18 September in Offaly and Waterford.

Figure 1: The effect of autumn sowing date on spring growth.

Figure 1 shows the total yield of grass grown on each farm during the first two rotations the following spring.

Although there were only two weeks between the early and later sowing dates, there was a significant yield penalty (+1t DM/ha) in spring following the September sowings.

This extra tonne of grass is not insignificant, as it comes at a time when grass demand and grass quality are high.

Teagasc estimates this tonne to be worth in the region of €250/ha.

Weather and ground conditions can deteriorate rapidly from September and having your seed sown in August gives a better chance of successful germination.

More importantly, it allows time to carry out the jobs critical to strong establishment, such as applying post-emergence herbicide and that crucial first grazing to thicken up the sward.

If you are planning to reseed this autumn, then don’t delay - you could save yourself a tonne of money next spring!

