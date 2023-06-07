Over the course of the last month, three new directors have been appointed to Countryside Services Ltd, the wholly owned business subsidiary of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU).

Information filed with UK Companies House at the end of May 2023 shows that new managing director of Countryside Services, Conall Donnelly, became a director on 9 May, with UFU chief executive Wesley Aston appointed on 25 May. Also appointed on the same date was ex Glanbia head of NI procurement Cecil Morton.

Both Aston and Morton previously served as directors of the business. They were among a group of nine board members of Countryside Services removed at the end of August 2022 as part of a process that saw previous managing director Ian McNiece relieved of his position by the UFU leadership.

With the board gone, UFU president David Brown, and his deputy president William Irvine were appointed as sole directors, and they remain in place.

