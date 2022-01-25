Current Coillte CEO Imelda Hurley and Frank Hayes have been appointed as executive and non-executive directors of the board of Coillte, according to Minister of State with responsibility for forestry Senator Pippa Hackett.

Imelda Hurley’s appointment follows the precedence whereby the CEO of the company has been appointed to the board and her membership will run for the remainder of her tenure as CEO, up to November 2026.

Frank Hayes has been appointed following a competitive process for a five-year period effective from 21 January 2022.

Experience

Minister Pippa Hackett said both individuals “bring a broad range of experience and skills to the board and will be hugely beneficial in the strategic development of the company”.

Prior to commencing her role as Coillte CEO in 2019, Imelda Hurley was chief financial officer of Origin Enterprises plc with operations in Ireland, UK, Belgium, Poland, Romania and Ukraine.

Minister Hackett said Frank Hayes has more than 40 years’ experience in international business and served as group director of corporate affairs in Kerry Group plc from 1991 to 2018. He was also formerly an agricultural inspector in the Department of Agriculture.

She said the board appointees will support Coillte as it “leads the way in implementation of a multi-functional forestry model, which successfully balances commercial, social and environmental needs”.

