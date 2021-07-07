With the arrival of Gavin Coombes on the scene,Tadhg Furlong will no longer be the only farmer in the Irish pack.\Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Irish rugby has been well served by farmers in the recent past. Rory Best, John Hayes and Seán O’Brien to name a few.

Following the recent departure of CJ Stander to his family’s dairy farm in South Africa, Wexford’s Tadhg Furlong seemed to be the sole farmer in the Irish camp. That changed when Gavin Coombes got his first senior Irish cap against Japan last weekend. His family’s dairy farm featured in these pages earlier this year. After scoring 15 tries and becoming the youngest winner of the Munster player of the year award, the Skibbereen man looks destined to kick on from here.

I also hear the Corkman a first cousin of rowers Paul and Gary O’Donovan. Is west Cork becoming a hotbed of international sports stars?