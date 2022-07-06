New entrants to farming in 2023 who receive a new herd number and who have not submitted a Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application will not be eligible to join the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) scheme in 2023 and may be excluded entirely if there is no tranche in operation in 2024.
The news disseminated from adviser training for ACRES held this week by the Department of Agriculture and led to many young advisers at the event contacting Macra and the Irish Farmers Journal to raise their concerns.
SHARING OPTIONS: